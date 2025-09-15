Lionel Messi loses a three-year streak dating back to the 2022 World Cup in Inter Miami’s defeat

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has built his legacy on an astonishing number of records, achievements, and unforgettable moments. Yet in Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to Charlotte FC, Messi reminded everyone that even the best are human.

During the match, the Argentine star had the opportunity to give his team an early lead, but he missed a penalty for the 32nd time in his career. Messi attempted a Panenka-style shot that went horribly wrong, and just one minute later Charlotte capitalized by scoring the opening goal of the game.

Before this latest miss, Messi had enjoyed an extraordinary streak of nearly three years without failing from the spot. His last miss had come during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Argentina faced Poland and Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a brilliant save.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The missed penalty served as a reminder that despite Messi’s greatness and record-breaking career, he can still have an off day like any other player. Even the game’s icons are not immune to mistakes, and Messi’s error shifted the momentum in a match Miami ultimately lost.

Lionel Messi of Argentina takes a penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny of Poland

Advertisement

A missed penalty that ended well

Messi’s previous miss against Poland came in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup with the score locked at 0-0. Argentina were awarded a penalty, but Szczesny delivered a spectacular stop to deny him. Despite the setback, Argentina rallied to earn a crucial 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

Advertisement

see also Thomas Muller nets first MLS hat-trick with Vancouver: How many does Messi have at Inter Miami?

That penalty is still remembered for Szczesny’s brilliant performance, which made him a standout figure in that match. Fortunately for Messi, the miss did not cost Argentina, as the victory secured first place in their group and allowed them to advance comfortably to the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Despite that lone miss, Messi went on to convert four penalties during regulation and extra time at the tournament — against Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Croatia, and France in the final. He also buried two more in penalty shootouts, one in the quarterfinals and one in the final, giving him six total conversions during Argentina’s run to lifting the World Cup trophy.