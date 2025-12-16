Lionel Messi to lose another teammate as Inter Miami decline buy option for starter

Following the 2025 MLS Cup championship, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are witnessing the roster undergo several changes. In addition to key departures in Fort Lauderdale, a report now confirms The Herons won’t exercise the buy clause on a key starter.

Though Inter Miami strikes fear across the rest of the MLS thanks to its second-to-none offensive firepower, its defensive players can’t be overlooked. The final line of defense is goalkeeping, and on that note, The Herons are now parting ways with goalkeeper Rocco Diaz Novo.

According to Argentine transfer market expert German Garcia Grova, Inter Miami are turning down Diaz Novo’s buy option. As a result, the 23-year-old netminder will return to his original club back in Argentina’s top-flight competition.

Diaz Novo will join Inter Miami’s list of departures, including the likes of Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and many others. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez has reportedly made a final decision on his future.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

Diaz Novo’s numbers in net

Ever since Oscar Ustari went down with an injury in the 2025 MLS season, Diaz Novo stepped up, taking sole possession of the starting job for the Herons. With him in net, Messi and company hoisted the MLS Cup defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Final.

Lionel Messi gets concerning update on Inter Miami's chances of bringing back key teammate

Diaz Novo allowed just 5 goals in Inter Miami’s 6 games in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Moreover, the young goalkeeper registered 20 saves on 25 shots faced throughout the postseason.

Options in goal for Inter Miami

While Oscar Ustari is expected to re-claim the starting job in Fort Lauderdale, the club might be wise to search for an alternative to the veteran goalkeeper. Although Ustari has a very close relationship with Messi, the fact he will turn 40 midway through the 2026 campaign is impossible to overlook for The Herons.

According to transfer market expert Cesar Luis Merlo, Inter Miami are interested in Argentine goalkeeper Guido Herrera (33), with negotiations ongoing between the two sides.

