For Matchday 9 of the Argentine League, Boca Juniors will visit Argentinos Juniors, and here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Argentinos Juniors are one of the 4 leaders that this 2022 Argentine League has. The La Paternal team has obtained 16 points out of a possible 24, product of 5 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw. Of course, they want to continue fighting at the top of the standings and to do so they must win this game against the tough team "Xeneizes".

On the Boca Juniors side, they come from a local victory against Talleres that brought some calm after two very restless weeks due to the elimination of the Copa Libertadores and the defeat in the Derby against San Lorenzo. Of course, the "Xeneizes" seek to continue in the fight for the League and for that they must win in the always difficult Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, La Paternal, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the deputy games in the amateur era nor those players in the national cup. These two rivals have faced each other in a total of 131 games, Boca Juniors being the wide dominators with 64 victories, while Argentinos Juniors won 29 times. In addition, there were 38 draws.

The last time they faced each other was August 8, 2021, for Matchday 5 of the Argentine League that year, and it was a 1-1 draw with goals from Torren (o/g) for Boca Juniors and Romero for Argentinos Juniors.

How to watch or live stream Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors will play this Tuesday, July 19 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, La Paternal, Argentina for the Matchday 9 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyCSports International.

Argentinos Juniors vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +150 odds, while Argentinos Juniors have +200. A tie would finish in a +200 payout.

DraftKings Boca Juniors +150 Tie +200 Argentinos Juniors +200

*Odds via DraftKings