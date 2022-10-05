Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt will clash off on Thursday at Emirates Stadium in the third matchday of Group C of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Arsenal will come against Bodo/Glimt on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. Arsenal of England and Bodo/Glimt of Norway have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET), at the Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon; SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV2 Sport Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1, V Sport Football

Switzerland: RMC Sport 2, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App