Arsenal will come against Bodo/Glimt on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their first overall meeting. Arsenal of England and Bodo/Glimt of Norway have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET), at the Emirates Stadium in London. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Cameroon; SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV2 Sport Denmark, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254
Japan: WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport 1, V Sport Football
Switzerland: RMC Sport 2, RTL+, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
UK: BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App