Arsenal are set to take on Chelsea for Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Prepare for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated showdown, complete with venue details. Explore a variety of viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

Matchday 29 was one that saw little activity at the time it was originally due to be played. In total, there were 6 games that were postponed, and many of them were of vital importance since they involved teams complicated by relegation and others fighting for the title.

One of the latter is precisely Arsenal, one of the leaders along with Liverpool. With Manchester City trailing closely behind by just one point, securing three points is crucial for the “Gunners.” Their opponents, Chelsea, aspire to qualify for an international tournament, making a victory imperative for their ambitions.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 24)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 24)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 24)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 24)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 24)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO USA, Network NBC Sports App