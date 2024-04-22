Arsenal are set to take on Chelsea for Matchday 29 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Prepare for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated showdown, complete with venue details. Explore a variety of viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
Matchday 29 was one that saw little activity at the time it was originally due to be played. In total, there were 6 games that were postponed, and many of them were of vital importance since they involved teams complicated by relegation and others fighting for the title.
One of the latter is precisely Arsenal, one of the leaders along with Liverpool. With Manchester City trailing closely behind by just one point, securing three points is crucial for the “Gunners.” Their opponents, Chelsea, aspire to qualify for an international tournament, making a victory imperative for their ambitions.
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (April 24)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 24)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM (April 24)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 24)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 24)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO USA, Network NBC Sports App