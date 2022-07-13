Arsenal and Everton will face-off for a Club Friendly game ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Arsenal and Everton are starting off their US pre-season with this English matchup.Here, you will find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Club Friendly game. If you are in the US, this game will be available to watch on fuboTV .

Arsenal already started off their pre-season with a win over Nurnberg in Germany. Now, they are coming to the US to play a couple of games. The team managed by Mikel Arteta wants to improve their performance with his new striker Gabriel Jesus.

As for Everton, they will start their US pre-season tour with this game. The team managed by Frank Lampard will have a game against the Minnesota United four days after this game. Afterwards they will finish their pre-season games against to English side Blackpool.

Arsenal vs Everton: Date

Arsenal and Everton will face-off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET) for a pre-season matchup. Both teams are preparing their upcoming 2022-23 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Everton: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the US

This club friendly matchup between Arsenal and Everton to be played on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland will be broadcast on fuboTV for the United States.