Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Club Friendly in your country

Arsenal and Manchester United meet in the Club Friendly. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The Red Devils want to try a couple of new things during the preseason. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Arsenal failed to win the 2022-2023 Premier League but they had good stats last season with an excellent start that everyone hopes will be repeated in the upcoming season.

Manchester United only think about the glory days, they want those days to return and with their current squad that is likely to happen.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Arsenal and Manchester United play for the Club Friendly on Saturday, July 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM July 23

Italy: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 AM July 23

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM July 23

United States: 5:00 PM

Arsenal vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

International: arsenal.com

Ireland: MUTV

Israel: Sport 3

South Africa: StarTimes App

United Kingdom: MUTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN, ESPN+