Arsenal welcome Sheffield United to Emirates Stadium aiming to get back to winning ways in the 10th round of the 2023-24 Premier League. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this match, including how to watch or live stream it online in your country.
Mikel Arteta’s men return home looking to pick up all three points. Last time out, the Gunners managed to snatch a draw from their derby against Chelsea. But if Arsenal want to challenge for the title, they must strengthen themselves at home.
Sheffield United, on the other hand, are winless after nine matches. The newly-promoted side finds itself at the bottom of the Premier League standings, with just one point (D1 L8). Needless to say, the visitors head into this clash as clear underdogs. But in sports, anything can happen.
Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Kick-Off Time
The game between Arsenal and Sheffield United will get underway on Saturday, October 28, at 10:00 AM (ET). Check out the kick-off time in different parts of the world.
Argentina: 11 AM
Australia: 1 AM (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 8 PM
Belgium: 4 PM
Brazil: 11 AM
Canada: 10 AM (EDT)
Croatia: 4 PM
Denmark: 4 PM
Egypt: 4 PM
France: 4 PM
Germany: 4 PM
Ghana: 2 PM
Greece: 5 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10 PM
Ireland: 3 PM
Israel: 5 PM
Italy: 4 PM
Jamaica: 9 AM
Kenya: 5 PM
Malaysia: 10 PM
Mexico: 8 AM
Morocco: 3 PM
Netherlands: 4 PM
New Zealand: 3 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 3 PM
Norway: 4 PM
Philippines: 10 PM
Poland: 4 PM
Portugal: 3 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5 PM
Serbia: 4 PM
Singapore: 10 PM
South Africa: 4 PM
Spain: 4 PM
Sweden: 4 PM
Switzerland: 4 PM
UAE: 6 PM
UK: 3 PM
United States: 10 AM (ET)
How to Watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 3Play SportsVOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv FootballSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROAStarTimes AppCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSporty TVDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports Select 1Hotstar VIPJioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 LivePremier Sports 1Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go ItaliaSky Sport UnoNOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv FootballSporty TVStarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro SupersportsookaAstro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport GOtv FootballStar Times App DStv Now Sporty TV SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Spain: DAZN SpainDAZN 1Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSONBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes