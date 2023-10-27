Arsenal vs Sheffield United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-24 Premier League in your country

Arsenal welcome Sheffield United to Emirates Stadium aiming to get back to winning ways in the 10th round of the 2023-24 Premier League. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this match, including how to watch or live stream it online in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United online free in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial]

Mikel Arteta’s men return home looking to pick up all three points. Last time out, the Gunners managed to snatch a draw from their derby against Chelsea. But if Arsenal want to challenge for the title, they must strengthen themselves at home.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are winless after nine matches. The newly-promoted side finds itself at the bottom of the Premier League standings, with just one point (D1 L8). Needless to say, the visitors head into this clash as clear underdogs. But in sports, anything can happen.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Kick-Off Time

The game between Arsenal and Sheffield United will get underway on Saturday, October 28, at 10:00 AM (ET). Check out the kick-off time in different parts of the world.

Argentina: 11 AM

Australia: 1 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 8 PM

Belgium: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Canada: 10 AM (EDT)

Croatia: 4 PM

Denmark: 4 PM

Egypt: 4 PM

France: 4 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 2 PM

Greece: 5 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Israel: 5 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Mexico: 8 AM

Morocco: 3 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 3 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Norway: 4 PM

Philippines: 10 PM

Poland: 4 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5 PM

Serbia: 4 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

South Africa: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sweden: 4 PM

Switzerland: 4 PM

UAE: 6 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

How to Watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 3Play SportsVOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv FootballSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROAStarTimes AppCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSporty TVDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports Select 1Hotstar VIPJioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 LivePremier Sports 1Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go ItaliaSky Sport UnoNOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv FootballSporty TVStarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro SupersportsookaAstro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Blitz ROA, SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport GOtv FootballStar Times App DStv Now Sporty TV SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Spain: DAZN SpainDAZN 1Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSONBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes