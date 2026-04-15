Arsenal vs Sporting CP LIVE: Second half underway in the 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg! (0-0)

Arsenal and Sporting CP are in the halftime of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Emirates Stadium. With both managers fielding their strongest possible lineups, the tension is palpable as each side looks to secure the decisive result needed to punch their ticket to the tournament’s semifinals.

The Gunners return to London holding a narrow aggregate lead and are looking to secure a second consecutive semifinal berth, mirroring their deep run in last year’s competition. Meanwhile, the Portuguese side arrives on the brink of history, as it searches for the win to play the Champions League semifinals for the first time in club history.

Can Mikel Arteta’s squad finish the job at home, or will Sporting CP spark a comeback? Follow along for live updates, confirmed lineups, and all the key highlights from North London in our dedicated matchday live blog.