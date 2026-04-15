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CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Arsenal vs Sporting CP LIVE: Second half underway in the 2026 UEFA Champions League QF second leg! (0-0)

Arsenal and Sporting CP collide today in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, with the second half underway. Follow along for live updates and key highlights as they happen in our dedicated matchday live blog.

Pedro Goncalves of Sporting Clube de Portugal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Noni Madueke of Arsenal.
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesPedro Goncalves of Sporting Clube de Portugal runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Noni Madueke of Arsenal.

Arsenal and Sporting CP are in the halftime of their high-stakes UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg at Emirates Stadium. With both managers fielding their strongest possible lineups, the tension is palpable as each side looks to secure the decisive result needed to punch their ticket to the tournament’s semifinals.

The Gunners return to London holding a narrow aggregate lead and are looking to secure a second consecutive semifinal berth, mirroring their deep run in last year’s competition. Meanwhile, the Portuguese side arrives on the brink of history, as it searches for the win to play the Champions League semifinals for the first time in club history.

Can Mikel Arteta’s squad finish the job at home, or will Sporting CP spark a comeback? Follow along for live updates, confirmed lineups, and all the key highlights from North London in our dedicated matchday live blog.

52' - The second half it's a little bit intense (0-0)

With another attitude, both teams are now trying to score with chances from each sides, but the defenders have been playing outstandingly.

50' - Eze creates another chance for Arsenal (0-0)

After a free kick with a short pass to Eze, the player shot the ball and it went wide of Rui Silva's goal.

48' - Araujo almost scores for Sporting (0-0)

A great chance for Sporting was created with Araujo striking the ball wide from the goal of David Raya.

47' - Arsenal have the first chance of the second half (0-0)

Eze was alone in the area for Arsenal and shot the ball, that goalkeeper Rui Silva saved for Sporting.

45' - Second half underway (0-0)

Both teams are on the field for the second half that just started.

Stats in the first half

Possession: Arsenal 54% | Sporting CP 46%

Total Shots: Arsenal 6 | Sporting CP 5

Shots on Target: Arsenal 1 | Sporting CP 0

Shots off Target: Arsenal 3 | Sporting CP 4

Blocked Shots: Arsenal 2 | Sporting CP 1

Big Chances: Arsenal 1 | Sporting CP 1

Corners: Arsenal 2 | Sporting CP 1

Fouls Committed: Arsenal 4 | Sporting CP 5

Pass Accuracy: Arsenal 84% | Sporting CP 81%

45+1' - Halftime at Emirates (0-0)

With an intense matchup, Arsenal and Sporting tie in the first half, but waiting for the emotions in the second half.

45' - Additional time (0-0)

One minute of additional time.

43' - Geny on the field (0-0)

The player from Sporting received a hand on his face and referee sanctioned foul.

40' - Zubimendi try in solitude for Arsenal (0-0)

In an individual play, Zubimendi tried to find a space to score the first goal of the match.

38' - Ball possession in the game (0-0)

Arsenal keep 54% and Sporting keep 46% as well. 

36' - Arteta's team has been controlled by Sporting (0-0)

The Portuguese side are expecting a lot from their players and that's why they are pressing Arsenal on their area.

34' - Arsenal are a blockade in the defense (0-0)

With the attacks from Sporting, Arsenal are defending their advantage in the series, but Luis Suarez is creating danger.

32' - Trincao keeps leading Sporting (0-0)

Despite the recent attacks from Arsenal, Trincao is trying hard to help his team and get a clear chance.

30' - Gyokeres has a clear chance (0-0)

The Swedish player was just right in front of the goal, but a defender blocked the shoot and what could have been the first goal of the game.

27' - Sporting are playing in Arsenal's area (0-0)

With corner kicks and fouls, Sporting try hard to find the first goal of the game and tie the series.

25' - Ball possession so far at Emirates Stadium (0-0)

56% for Arsenal, 44% for Sporting CP.

22' - It's not an attractive matchup (0-0)

With both teams more worried about fouling their opponents, the match has been stopped multiple times.

20' - Arsenal try to play in Sporting's area (0-0)

With a series of fouls, Arsenal try to create danger in Sporting's area, but the defense has been outstanding.

18' - Trincao almost score (0-0)

Sporting recovered the ball in the middle of the field and Trincao tried from outside the area, but the ball went wide.

16' - Sporting are pressing Arsenal on their area (0-0)

The portuguese side are trying hard to penetrate Arsenal's defense, but Luis Suarez was caught in offside.

14' - A cautious matchup (0-0)

Arsenal and Sporting are not making any mistakes, as there is a lot in stake. But, the supporters are not enjoying the matchup.

12' - The Gunners wait for the space to attack Sporting (0-0)

Without the ball in the last couple of minutes, Arsenal just wait for a mistake from Sporting to try a counterattack.

10' - Sporting now have the control of the game (0-0)

With Trincao in the lead and Luis Suarez in the offense, Sporting now have the ball.

8' - Sporting try to retain the ball on their area (0-0)

With a greater amount of passes, Sporting are trying to keep the ball away from Arsenal.

6' - Arsenal are creating the best chances with Martinelli (0-0)

In the left side of the field, Arsenal have in Martinelli the player that creates the dangerous situations for the Gunners.

4' - Sporting wake up and defend against Arsenal (0-0)

The Gunners have the ball, but the Portuguese side is defending their area from Madueke and Eze.

2' - Arsenal have the first chance (0-0)

As expected, Arsenal took the ball and have the control of the game against Sporting with a great chance.

0' - First half underway (0-0)

François Letexier blows the whistle and the game has started.

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Teams warming up

Both squads have taken to the pitch at Emirates Stadium for warmups, as the atmosphere builds ahead of this afternoon's high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Why are Saka, Odegaard, Timber not playing today for Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are officially ruled out for Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP, due to injuries.

Arsenal's scenarios vs Sporting CP today

There are several paths forward for Arsenal today as they host Sporting CP in the second leg of a high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal clash in London. While the Gunners' primary objective is a clear-cut victory to advance, any loss for more than one goal to the Portugueses would result in an immediate exit from the tournament.

Sporting CP lineup

Sporting CP starting XI: Rui Silva; Edoardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maxi Araujo; Marten Hjulmand (C), Hidemasa Morita, Trincao; Geno Catamo, Pedro Goncalves, Luis Javier Suarez.

Arsenal lineup

Arsenal starting XI: David Raya; Cristian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice (C), Noni Madueke; Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Victor Gyokeres.

Today's referees

The match will be overseen by a combination of French, German and Belgian crew as Sporting attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Match officials:

  • Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

  • Assistant Referees: Cyril Mugnier & Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)

  • Fourth Official: Stéphanie Frappart (FRA)

  • Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Bastian Dankert (GER)

  • Assistant VAR (AVAR): Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Arsenal vs Sporting CP will get underway at Emirates Stadium at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount + will be the one of options to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP in the USAAnd the other one is ViX.

Arsenal and Sporting CP clash at Emirates Stadium

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 UEFA Champions League second leg matchup. Arsenal host Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium, looking for a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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