Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE: Lineups confirmed for the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Sporting CP and Arsenal are set to square off today in a high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal first leg, with lineups confirmed. With a spot in the final four on the line, both sides are looking to draw first blood in Lisbon before the tie heads back to London for the decisive second leg.

Mikel Arteta and Rui Borges both boast remarkably healthy squads, with nearly full-strength rosters available for selection. As the Gunners look to assert their European dominance and Sporting aim to continue their “giant-killer” run, all eyes will be on how these two tactical heavyweights trade blows in the opening 90 minutes.

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