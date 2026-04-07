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Sporting CP vs Arsenal LIVE: Lineups confirmed for the 2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg

Sporting CP and Arsenal kick off the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie in Lisbon with lineups confirmed. Stay locked in for every goal, tactical shift, and major moment with our live matchday blog.

Luis Suarez of Sporting CP and Victor Gyokeres of Arsenal.
© Gualter Fatia and Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLuis Suarez of Sporting CP and Victor Gyokeres of Arsenal.

Sporting CP and Arsenal are set to square off today in a high-stakes Champions League quarterfinal first leg, with lineups confirmed. With a spot in the final four on the line, both sides are looking to draw first blood in Lisbon before the tie heads back to London for the decisive second leg.

Mikel Arteta and Rui Borges both boast remarkably healthy squads, with nearly full-strength rosters available for selection. As the Gunners look to assert their European dominance and Sporting aim to continue their “giant-killer” run, all eyes will be on how these two tactical heavyweights trade blows in the opening 90 minutes.

Follow every goal, key moment, and live highlight of this massive Champions League matchup right here with Bolavip US.

Sporting CP confirmed lineup

Sporting CP's starting XI: Rui Silva; Ivan Fresneda, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Maximiliano Araujo; Hidemasa Morita, Joao Simoes, Geny Catamo, Trincao; Luis Javier Suarez, Pedro Goncalves

Arsenal confirmed lineup

Arsenal's starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

Referees for today's matchup

Daniel Siebert has been appointed to officiate the clash between Sporting CP and Arsenal. He will be joined on the field by Jan Siedel and Rafael Foltyn, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Daniel Siebert - Germany
  • Assistant Referee 1: Jan Seidel - Germany
  • Assistant Referee 2: Rafael Foltyn - Germany
  • Fourth Official: Daniel Schlager - Germany
  • VAR: Bastian Dankert - Germany
  • Assistant VAR: Soren Storks - Germany

Start time and how to watch

Sporting CP vs Arsenal will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (PT: 12:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Arsenal live in the USA on Paramount + or VIX.

Sporting CP and Arsenal clash in Champions League

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League clash!

Sporting CP face Arsenal in Lisbon, in a crucial clash as both teams aim to have the advantage for the second leg game. Sporting CP look to win at home, while Arsenal arrive hoping to get a positive result.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute action as Sporting CP and Arsenal battle it out in Lisbon!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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