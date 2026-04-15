What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Sporting CP today in leg 2 of 2026 UCL QF?

The Arsenal return to London for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting CP, with the tie finely balanced after a competitive first meeting that left everything open heading into London.

Mikel Arteta’s men have turned their strong home form in Europe into a defining factor this season, using quick transitions to control knockout ties at home, while Rui Borges’ team arrives full of confidence. Besides, Arsenal face a setback with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Jurrien Timber not playing today against Sporting CP.

With a place in the semifinals on the line, the stakes are clear: every goal, substitution and tactical adjustment could define the outcome of the tie. The margin for error is minimal, setting up a tense and decisive night. Follow Arsenal vs Sporting CP live with us!

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What happens if Arsenal beat Sporting CP today?

Arsenal would secure their place in the Champions League semifinals if they beat Sporting CP today in the second leg of the quarterfinal. Last week, Arsenal secured a 1-0 aggregate lead over Sporting CP thanks to a late Kai Havertz winner.

Declan Rice of Arsenal during the Premier League match against Bournemouth in 2026 (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A win would set up a semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid, who already secured their place in the next round after eliminating Barcelona on aggregate. That means they would immediately face another high-intensity knockout tie.

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What happens if Arsenal and Sporting CP tie today?

A draw in regulation will send Arsenal through thanks to their aggregate lead. If Sporting CP tie the aggregate score, however, extra time will be played. If the draw persists in overtime, penalties will decide who advances. Since UEFA no longer uses the away goals rule, a tie after 90 minutes in the second leg does not produce an automatic winner.

What happens if Arsenal lose to Sporting CP today?

If Arsenal lose to Sporting CP by one goal, extra time will be played. If the Gunners lose by two or more goals, they will be eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Rui Borges’s team would be the one facing Atleti if it overturns the aggregate score.

In that scenario, it would represent a major opportunity for Sporting on the continental stage, as the Lisbon-based club has never won the UEFA Champions League, with its only European trophy being the 1963–64 Cup Winners’ Cup.