AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

AS Roma and Dynamo Kyiv will face against each other in the league phase Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available in your country.
[Watch AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
AS Roma’s Europa League campaign have gotten off to a rocky start, with the Italian side managing just one point from their first two matches. Known for their deep history in European competitions, Roma now find themselves in a precarious position as they look to climb the group standings.
Their upcoming opponents, Dynamo Kyiv, are also struggling. The Ukrainian team has lost both of their opening matches, failing to find the back of the net while conceding five goals. With their hopes of advancing hanging by a thread, Dynamo Kyiv face a must-win scenario to keep their knockout-stage dreams alive.
AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 25)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 25)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 25)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Mykola Shaparenko of Dynamo – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo
AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3
Germany: RTL+
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5
Italy: SKY Go Italia NOW TV Sky Sport 252 Sky Sport Uno Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, ViX, CBS Sports Network