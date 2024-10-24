AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

AS Roma take on Dynamo Kyiv in the league phase Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

AS Roma and Dynamo Kyiv will face against each other in the league phase Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available in your country.

AS Roma’s Europa League campaign have gotten off to a rocky start, with the Italian side managing just one point from their first two matches. Known for their deep history in European competitions, Roma now find themselves in a precarious position as they look to climb the group standings.

Their upcoming opponents, Dynamo Kyiv, are also struggling. The Ukrainian team has lost both of their opening matches, failing to find the back of the net while conceding five goals. With their hopes of advancing hanging by a thread, Dynamo Kyiv face a must-win scenario to keep their knockout-stage dreams alive.

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 25)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 25)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 25)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: RTL+

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

Italy: SKY Go Italia NOW TV Sky Sport 252 Sky Sport Uno Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, ViX, CBS Sports Network