How many titles have Aston Villa won throughout their history?

From domestic glory to unforgettable European nights, Aston Villa built a trophy collection that places the club among the most historic names in English soccer.

Aston Villa have won 25 major trophies throughout their history, including league titles, domestic cups and European silverware. The Birmingham club is widely considered one of the most historic institutions in English soccer.

It has a legacy that stretches back to the 19th century and includes one of the sport’s biggest international achievements. It became one of England’s early soccer powerhouses after winning multiple First Division championships.

Their greatest moment arrived in 1982, when the club defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 to win the European Cup. Although the club later endured difficult periods, it has reemerged as a major force under Unai Emery.

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How many Premier League/First Division titles have Aston Villa won?

Aston Villa have won seven English top-flight titles in their history. All seven championships came before the creation of the Premier League in 1992, during the old Football League First Division era. Their league titles came in:

1893-94

1895-96

1896-97

1898-99

1899-1900

1909-10

1980-81

They were one of England’s dominant clubs during the late 19th century, winning five league titles in just seven seasons. That early success helped establish the Birmingham side as one of the foundational powers of English soccer.

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Ian Maatsen celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match in 2025 (Source: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The club’s most recent top-flight championship came in 1980-81 under manager Ron Saunders. That title set the stage for Aston Villa’s historic European Cup triumph the following season.

Although they have never won the Premier League era title, they have remained one of the most decorated traditional clubs in England thanks to their historic success before 1992.

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How many FA Cups have Aston Villa won?

Aston Villa have won the FA Cup seven times. That total places them among the most successful clubs in the history of England’s oldest domestic cup competition. Their FA Cup victories came in:

1887

1895

1897

1905

1913

1920

1957

Their first-ever major trophy was the 1887 FA Cup, when the club defeated West Bromwich Albion in the final. The victory helped launch Aston Villa into the elite level of English soccer during the sport’s early professional era.

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Their most recent FA Cup title dates back to 1957 after beating Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. That United team became famously known as the “Busby Babes”, making the victory one of the most significant finals.

When did Aston Villa win the European Cup?

Aston Villa won the European Cup in 1982. The club secured the title on May 26, 1982, by defeating Bayern Munich in the final at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam.

Peter Withe scored the only goal of the match in the second half, while backup goalkeeper Nigel Spink became a club legend after replacing the injured Jimmy Rimmer early in the game and producing several crucial saves.

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They qualified for the tournament after winning the 1980-81 First Division title under Ron Saunders. Although Saunders resigned late in the European campaign, assistant manager Tony Barton guided the club through the final stages.

What was Aston Villa’s last major trophy?

Aston Villa’s last major trophy was the 1995-96 League Cup, defeating Leeds United 3-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium to lift the trophy. The victory completed one of the strongest periods of the Premier League era for Aston Villa.

Managed by Brian Little, the club combined experienced veterans with rising young players and consistently competed near the top of soccer during the 1990s. Since that League Cup triumph, Aston Villa have reached several finals without winning a major trophy, including:

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2000 FA Cup final

2010 League Cup final

2015 FA Cup final

2020 League Cup final

Under Unai Emery, however, Aston Villa have reemerged as a serious contender in both England and Europe. Their run to the 2026 Europa League final against Freiburg represents the club’s biggest opportunity for silverware in decades.

How many League Cups have Aston Villa won?

Aston Villa have won the League Cup six times. They remain one of the competition’s most successful clubs historically. Their League Cup victories came in: 1961, 1975, 1977, 1994, 1996 and 2026.

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The 1975 triumph was particularly memorable because they won the competition while still outside England’s top division. The club defeated Norwich City in the final shortly before returning to the First Division.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s 1994 League Cup victory over Manchester United was one of the biggest surprises of the early Premier League era. The team defeated Sir Alex Ferguson’s heavily favored side 3-1 at Wembley.

The latest victory came in 2026, when Aston Villa faced Freiburg in the final and lifted the trophy thanks to a 3-0 win, with goals scored by Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers.

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Which managers won the most trophies with Aston Villa?

George Ramsay won the most trophies in Aston Villa history. The legendary Scottish manager, known as the club secretary during that era, helped transform Villa into one of the dominant teams in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts following the Premier League match in 2024 (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

During Ramsay’s tenure, they won 6 First Division titles and 6 FA Cups. His influence on Aston Villa is so significant that many historians still consider him one of the most important figures in the development of English soccer itself.

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Other iconic Aston Villa managers include:

Ron Saunders — led Villa to the 1980-81 league title

Tony Barton — guided Villa to the 1982 European Cup

Brian Little — won the 1996 League Cup

Unai Emery — led Villa back into Europe and to the 2026 Europa League final

What is Aston Villa’s most successful era?

Aston Villa’s most successful era came between the late 1890s and early 1900s. During that stretch, they won multiple league titles and FA Cups while becoming one of the sport’s first powerhouse clubs.

Between 1894 and 1900 alone, they captured five First Division titles and two FA Cups. Their dominance during soccer’s formative years helped establish the club as one of England’s traditional giants.

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Another iconic era arrived in the early 1980s. Under Ron Saunders and Tony Barton, they won the First Division title in 1981 before conquering Europe with the 1982 European Cup victory over Bayern Munich.