Santos vs San Lorenzo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Sudamericana match on May 20, 2026

Santos will face San Lorenzo at Vila Belmiro in the Matchday 5 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. The first and last place teams in Group D face off in a key match. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Santos vs San Lorenzo Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channel – Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Santos vs San Lorenzo in the USA

Fans across the United States will have multiple ways to stream this highly anticipated showdown live, with several platforms providing access to every minute of the action.

Supporters looking to follow the matchup online can tune in through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, making it easy to watch from virtually anywhere.

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Can I watch Santos vs San Lorenzo for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can stream the full matchup live on Fubo, which is currently providing a free five-day trial for eligible new users.

The limited-time offer gives viewers the opportunity to enjoy every moment of the game without any upfront payment, making it an easy way to watch the action before choosing a regular subscription plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything will be on the line when San Lorenzo and Santos meet in a massive Group D showdown. Despite sitting at opposite ends of the table, the clubs are separated by just three points, highlighting how tightly contested the group has been.

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San Lorenzo enter the match atop the standings with six points, knowing a victory would strengthen their grip on first place and create major momentum heading into the final Matchday.

Meanwhile, Santos arrive with no margin for error, as the Peixe search for a season-saving result to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round alive. Neymar is not playing due to muscle discomfort.

Rodrigo Auzmendi of San Lorenzo – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

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Santos vs San Lorenzo: Predicted Lineups

Santos (4-3-2-1): Gabriel Brazão, Mayke, Lucas Veríssimo, Adonis Frías, Gonzalo Escobar, Willian Arão, Gustavo Henrique, Gabriel Bontempo, Alvaro Barreal, Benjamín Rollheiser, Gabriel Barbosa.

San Lorenzo (3-4-3): Orlando Gill, Ezequiel Herrera, Jhohan Romaña, Lautaro Montenegro, Juan Rattalino Arana, Nicolas Tripichio, Mathías De Ritis, Manuel Insaurralde, Nahuel Barrios, Matías Reali, Rodrigo Auzmendi.

What time is the Santos vs San Lorenzo match?

The match kicks off today, May 20, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM