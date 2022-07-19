Villarreal have a huge season ahead of them with LaLiga and the UEFA Europa League. Emery is building a formidable squad and the former PSG forward would only add to the quality.

For Villarreal things are on the rise, the team that is coached by former PSG manager Unai Emery is looking to have a breakout season in LaLiga and Europe. Already on the squad is Pepe Reina, Juan Foyth, Arnaut Danjuma, and Gerard Moreno but a major piece up front could be on the way.

According to reports out of Uruguay, Diego Muñoz from ESPN has reported that Emery is looking to have former pupil Edinson Cavani join the squad on a free transfer this season.

Edinson Cavani was recently with Manchester United where he played 59 games and scored 19 goals for the Red Devils. Cavani was a UEFA Europa League runner up with Manchester United losing the cup ironically to Villarreal.

History between Unai Emery and Edinson Cavani

Unai Emery coached PSG from 2016-2018 and Edinson Cavani played for the French powerhouse from 2013-2020. Together they won 7 championships for PSG and Cavani had his best seasons at the club scoring 49 and 40 goals respectively.

Emery would leave PSG in 2018 and took over Arsenal but that did not work out and in 2020 took over Villarreal where he led the Yellow Submarine to the Europa League. Emery has won four Europa Leagues with Sevilla (3) and Villarreal.