Atalanta and Manchester United will square off again at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage today, November 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Group F Matchday 4 game soccer game of the UEFA Champions League.

This will be their second UCL meeting. No surprises here as Atalanta are yet to claim a triumph in head-to-head clashes, with Manchester United emerging victorious in their previous duel, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only game was played on October 20, 2021, when the Red Devils snatched a late 3-2 thriller win at home at Old Trafford in Manchester in their first Group F encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Atalanta probable lineup

Berat Djimsiti, Robin Gosens, Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, and Hans Hateboer will all be unavailable for Atalanta's European match on Tuesday night. Due to the absence of Jose Palomino due to a thigh injury, Matteo Lovato might return to the starting lineup in a back three, with Marten de Roon thrust into defensive duty.

Duvan Zapata should start at the apex of the attack, with Pasalic and Josip Ilicic in the deeper zones, however, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi are also vying for starts in a 3-4-3 formation.

Atalanta possible starting XI:

Musso; Lovato, Demiral, De Roon; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ilicic, Zapata, Pasalic.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United, on the other hand, might have a completely healthy team for this encounter, and Paul Pogba is also eligible for selection, given his ban was just for a domestic game. There's a good possibility Solskjaer will remain with the same 3-5-2 system that worked so well for Spurs, but at least one alteration is probable ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby, with Cavani perhaps being safeguarded ahead of his debut.

Rashford scored against Spurs after coming off the bench, and he may join Ronaldo in attack, while Pogba and Nemanja Matic might play in the midfield. Due to the significance of this match, Solskjaer will not be able to take any risks, and the starting XI will most likely be the same or very close to the one that played in the win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Lindelof, Varane, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Fred, Shaw; Ronaldo, Rashford.