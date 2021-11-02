The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League continues with matchday 4 when Atalanta takes on Manchester United at the Gewiss Stadium. Below is all the information you need to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

In one of the tightest matches of matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League, Atalanta takes on Manchester United in Group F action. The game is the return leg from their first group stage match where the Red Devils came away with all three points and a score of 3-2. Nonetheless, that was after the promising start to the season Manchester United had, which has since evaporated.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after having a terrible run of form in the Premier League, that was only alleviated by their 3-0 win over Tottenham, who later sacked their manager. While top of the group in Champions League this is a very important match to truly show their fanbase that Manchester United is back.

For Atalanta, the possibility of a win and grabbing three points is very real. The Italian side is 1-1-1 across the board and in Serie A they sit fifth in the standings. Atalanta vs Manchester United has more riding on it than just three points, it could mean vindication for one and opportunity for another. Here is how to watch Atalanta vs Manchester United on TV and streaming.

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Time in the U.S.

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atalanta vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta vs Manchester United can be viewed on television on TUDN and can be streamed on Paramount Plus, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream exclusively in the United States.



