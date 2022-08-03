Athletico Paranaense will host Estudiantes LP for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quaterfinals. Find out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Ahletico Paranaense and Estudiantes LP will face-off for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quarterfinals. Check out everything you need to know about this Copa Libertadores game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Ahletico Paranaense won their last home game in the Brazilian league to Sao Paulo. In fact, the team managed by Luiz Felipe Scolari haven't lost in the last four games in all tournaments. Also, El Furacão haven't lost in the 2022 Copa Libertadores since Matchday 5 as visitors.

On the other side, Estudiantes LP have won just once in their last four games in the Argentine League. Although the team managed by Ricardo Zielinski has a nice unbeaten streak in the 2022 Copa Libertadores, Estudiantes aren't in a good shape as a team right now.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes LP: Match Information

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes LP: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes LP: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Athletico Paranaense have faced five Argentine teams in their history. The Brazilian side has a losing record against three of them. But they have never faced Estudiantes LP before. In fact, El Furacão have won to River Plate and Boca Juniors as their last Argentine rivals in different international games.

Whereas Estudiantes LP have faced a hand full of Brazilian rivals through their history. Their last visit to Brazil was when they played against Bragantino. In that game, Estudiantes LP won 1-0 in this year's edition. As they aren't in a good shape, they have big challenge to start off good this first leg as visitors.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes LP in the US

This game between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes LP for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Quaterfinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.

Athletico Paranaense vs Estudiantes LP: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have set their favorites for this Copa Libertadores matchup. According to Caliente, Athletico Paranaense are the favorite with +100 odds, while Estudiantes LP have +300 odds to win. A draw would finish in a +235 payout.