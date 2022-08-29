Athletico Paranaense will host Palmeiras for the first leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores semifinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Athletico Paranaense will receive Palmeiras in what will be the first leg of 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial). If you are in Spain or Italy, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The two-time champions of the Copa Libertadores remain firm on their way to the third title in a row. After a very quiet group stage, in which they won all their games; and a round of 16 that they comfortably won against Cerro Porteño, came the tough quarterfinal series against Atletico Mineiro. Now they will go in search of their third consecutive final.

Their rivals are the tough Atletico Paranaense who had a much more complicated group stage, like the round of 16 against Libertad. But without a doubt, the quarterfinals were the most complicated stage. They were the quarterfinals, which they won thanks to a goal scored in the last minute. Although against Palmeiras they are the least favorites, they will do their best to surprise "Verdao".

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: Kick-Off Time

Athletico Paranaense will play against Palmeiras for the first leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores semifinals this Tuesday, August 30 at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

Australia: 10:30 AM (August 31)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Italy: 2:30 AM (August 31)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (August 31)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (August 31)

South Sudan: 2:30 AM (August 31)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: SBT, NOW NET and Claro, CONMEBOL TV

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Germany: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, DAZN

International: bet365

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: Clear Brand

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

