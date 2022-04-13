Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest will play once again after 8 years since last time. This game will be played at Arena da Baixada for the teams' second match of Group B of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. If you are in the US you can watch the game at FuboTV (Free Trial).
El Furacão want to prove what they have got and win at home. Their debut against Caracas FC in Venezuela wasn’t as expected and came back only with a draw. Despite having players like Vitinho and David Terans, the Brazilian side couldn’t score a goal. Now Fábio Carille as their new coach, Athletico Paranaense are hoping to make it to the top of the Group B table.
El Aurinegro weren’t able to win at their 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against Libertad either. The match finished in a 1-1 draw. The team managed by Cristian Díaz will go and try claim its first win in Brazil in 6 years. The Strongest won a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil back in 2016 against Sao Paulo.
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Match Information
Date: Thrusday, April 14, 2022.
Time: 6:00 PM (ET)
Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil.
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Time by states in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Storylines
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest for the Group B of 2022 Copa Libertadores at Curitiba, Brazil. After 8 years these 2 teams will clash again as they did back in 2014. The match between Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest in Brazil enden with a home team's victory by 1-0. The other game in La Paz, Bolivia, The Strongest won 2-1.
El Furacão have only played against two other Bolivian teams, Club Bolivar and Jorge Wilstermann in Copa Libertadores. Athletico Paranaense have lost only once, back in 2002 against Club Bolivar. El Aurinegro have only won once in Brazilian territory back in 2016.
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: How to watch or stream live in the US
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest for the Group B of 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). You can also watch this game in game in the US with: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.
Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Prediction and Odds
Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM see Athletico Paranaense as favorites with an astonishing -333 odds, while The Strongest have +900 to prove their name and a draw would also result in a +400 payout.
