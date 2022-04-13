Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest will play at Arena da Baixada in their second match of Group B of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here you can get all the details about how to watch the game, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the Copa Libertadores Group Stage in the US

Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest will play once again after 8 years since last time. This game will be played at Arena da Baixada for the teams' second match of Group B of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. If you are in the US you can watch the game at FuboTV (Free Trial).

El Furacão want to prove what they have got and win at home. Their debut against Caracas FC in Venezuela wasn’t as expected and came back only with a draw. Despite having players like Vitinho and David Terans, the Brazilian side couldn’t score a goal. Now Fábio Carille as their new coach, Athletico Paranaense are hoping to make it to the top of the Group B table.

El Aurinegro weren’t able to win at their 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against Libertad either. The match finished in a 1-1 draw. The team managed by Cristian Díaz will go and try claim its first win in Brazil in 6 years. The Strongest won a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil back in 2016 against Sao Paulo.

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Match Information

Date: Thrusday, April 14, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)