After a surprising victory in Florida, Atlanta United thanked Inter Miami for bringing Lionel Messi and their stars to play against them.

Inter Miami suffered a shocking defeat on Matchday 16. Atlanta United was able to secure a huge victory on the road, and they even thanked their rivals for playing with all their stars, including Lionel Messi, this time.

The 2024 MLS Season is in its second part of the regular campaign. Inter Miami leads the Eastern Conference, but Matchday 16 proved to be a nightmare for Gerardo Martino’s club.

Atlanta United sought points in a stadium where they’d never won before. Despite this, Gonzalo Pineda’s squad defeated Inter Miami, securing a crucial victory to bolster their playoff hopes.

Atlanta United “thanks” Inter Miami for playing with all their stars against them

Inter Miami currently reigns as the top team in the MLS. Under Gerardo Martino’s guidance, the club has undergone a remarkable transformation from last year, now occupying the league’s pinnacle.

During this campaign, Martino has prioritized preserving his top players to avoid major injuries. Most recently, Inter Miami opted not to travel with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez to face the Vancouver Whitecaps, yet still emerged victorious.

However, all these star players returned for Matchday 16 against Atlanta United. Unfortunately, their presence didn’t yield the desired result, as the visitors claimed victory with a final score of 1-3.

This situation sparked a response on social media. On X, Atlanta United thanked Inter Miami for fielding their entire squad, suggesting that even with all their stars, Inter Miami couldn’t overcome them.

Of course, the team’s fans swiftly responded to this post. Several followers took aim at Lionel Messi, suggesting that his goal wasn’t enough to halt a team that truly shone in Florida tonight.