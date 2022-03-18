Atlanta United will face CF Montreal this Saturday, March 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Atlanta United and CF Montreal will face each other this Saturday, March 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in for the Matchday 4 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) in the Unites States.

The locals are one of the teams that are currently in the qualifying zone for the quarterfinals. With 6 points, they are only 1 behind the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Crew and the Philadelphia Union, so in this Matchday 4 with a victory they could reach the highest of the standings (obviously waiting for the results of the Crew and the Unions).

For the visitors, their start has been one of the worst along with Charlotte FC as they are the only two MLS teams to lose their first three games. Although they have a very difficult game against Atlanta United, they are confident that they can get the first points this season, even if it is getting a draw.

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Not many games are recorded in history between these two teams. There have only been 9, in which Atlanta United dominate the statistics with 5 wins, compared to 2 for CF Montreal. In addition, there were 2 draws. The last game between the two was on October 3, 2021 with a 2-1 victory for the Canadians.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs CF Montreal in the US

Atlanta United and CF Montreal will play the Matchday 4 of the MLS this Saturday, March 19 at 4:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: ESPN+, Bally Sports South.

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atlanta United are the favorite with 1.66 odds, while CF Montreal have 4.40. A tie would finish in a 4.10 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of MLS through BetMGM.

BetMGM Atlanta United 1.66 Tie 4.10 CF Montreal 4.40

*Odds via BetMGM