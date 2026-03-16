Carlos Mendoza braces for tough call: Tauchman and Benge vie for NY Mets Opening Day role

In what has evolved into one of the most compelling battles of camp, Mike Tauchman and Carson Benge are forcing New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza into a difficult decision regarding the team’s Opening Day starter in right field.

Tauchman’s performance during Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays further solidified his case to be in the lineup when the Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin the regular season.

After a 2-for-2 afternoon with two RBIs, the veteran has now reached base in 13 of his 26 spring plate appearances—including four walks and four extra-base hits—proving his veteran “grind” still holds significant value for a championship-caliber roster.

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Ultimately, Mendoza’s final evaluation before the March 26 opener will hinge on whether he prioritizes Tauchman’s high-floor experience or Benge’s explosive potential for the right field vacancy, while other players like Kodai Senga revealed how he has been staying healthy in spring training.

Mike Tauchman former #18 of the Chicago White Sox.

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Veteran stability vs. Youthful upside: The Mets’ right field dilemma

While the Mets’ revamped offense is already boasting elite depth, the coaching staff remains focused on maximizing defensive run prevention in the corner outfield spots where Tauchman and Benge provide vastly different profiles.

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Here is a statistical snapshot of how the two candidates have fared during spring training:

Statistic Mike Tauchman (35) Carson Benge (23) AVG .333 .367 OPS 1.100 .839 Home Runs 1 1* (Exhibition vs. Israel) RBI 6 5 Contract Status Minor League Deal (Opt-out March 25) Non-Roster Invitee (Top Prospect)

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Mendoza weighs in on the competition

Following recent comments from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns regarding Benge’s readiness, Mendoza provided his own assessment of the two outfielders’ distinct styles.

“He’s quiet; he’s a baseball guy who doesn’t get too high or too low,” Mendoza noted when discussing Benge’s poised approach. “I don’t think the moment is going to be too big for him.”

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Mendoza was equally complimentary of Tauchman, specifically highlighting the tactical flexibility that the 35-year-old offers the Mets’ bench.

“The chips he brings to the table are his skills as a plus defender who can play all three outfield positions,” Mendoza remarked, emphasizing the reliability Tauchman provides.

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