NHL announces World Cup of Hockey 2028 host cities: Will Russia play?

The NHL has announced key details about the returning World Cup of Hockey in 2028, including the tournament’s host cities. However, decisions have yet to be confirmed on the participating countries. When it comes to Russia—left out of the 4 Nations and Winter Olympics—there are little certainties.

“No immediate need for a decision,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman answered a question on Russia’s participation in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, via @PuckReportNHL on X.

According to Sportsnet, the World Cup of Hockey will feature 8 countries, with 7 pretty much set in stone. The 8th slot is the one that is likely being disputed between Russia, Slovakia, and Latvia.

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Which countries are expected to be in?

As Bettman revealed, the participating countries can’t be confirmed yet. However, fans can get a good idea of which teams to expect to be in the mix. Per Sportsnet, Canada, the U.S., Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Germany, and Switzerland should all be participating.

Sidney Crosby and Team Canada won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey

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Anything can happen, though. Maybe one or more of Russia, Slovakia, and Latvia make the final cut. That’d mean that one of the seven nations initially believed to be guaranteed would be out.

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World Cup of Hockey 2028: where will it be played?

The NHL has announced the round robin of the tournament will have two locations. One pool will play in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the other in Prague, Czechia. The former will be held at the Calgary Flames’ new home, Scotia Place—scheduled to open in the fall of 2027. Meanwhile, the semifinals and final of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

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