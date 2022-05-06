Atlanta United will host Chicago Fires this Saturday, May 7 for MLS Matchday 10. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Atlanta United will try to reach the qualifying positions for the round of 16 when they host Chicago Fires this Saturday, May 7, in a game valid for MLS Matchday 10. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

The locals are very close to the qualifying positions for the round of 16, and although there is still a long way to go before the end of the regular season, so there is time to recover from what was perhaps not a great start to the tournament, it is better to try be among those qualified as soon as possible so that things don't get complicated as the tournament progresses, and Atlanta United will go for the win.

On the Chicago Fire side, they are in a somewhat ambiguous situation: at the moment they are almost last 10 points, only 1 point above DC United. However, a victory would leave them very close to the qualification zone, and even allow them to enter depending on other results. Hence the importance of a victory in this game.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have faced each other in a total of 5 games and the statistics are really very even. so much so that there are no dominators, nor have there been draws. There are 5 victories for each of the teams, with which in this game one of them could become dominant or the first tie appears in the statistics.

The last time they met against each other was July 4, 2021 for the MLS Matchday 4. On that occasion, the Chicago Fire won 3-0 with 2 goals from Ignacio Aliseda and another from Przemysław Frankowski.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire in the US

Atlanta United and Chicago Fire will play for the Matchday 10 of the MLS this Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on: ESPN+, Bally Sports South, WGN TV, CF97 Live, SiriusXM FC.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Atlanta United are the favorite with -145 odds, while Chicago Fire have +400. A tie would finish in a +300 payout.

