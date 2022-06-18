Inter Miami visit Atlanta United for MLS Matchday 15. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

Atlanta United and Inter Miami will face each other in a game valid this Sunday, June 19 for MLS Matchday 15. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will be a more than attractive duel between two teams in dire need of victory. Both are in a fairly similar position in the standings and not too far from the qualifying positions at the round of 16, so this matchup could allow them to approach those positions and fight for a place in the postseason.

The locals are currently in 11th position in the Eastern Conference, 3 points behind the last qualified, although in their favor it should be mentioned that they have one less game. The Florida team is somewhat better, with 18 points they are just behind the last qualified, although in their case they are without any game due.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The games between these two rivals throughout history have not been too many, only a total of 8 have been recorded. In them, Atlanta United FC have become dominant, although by a small margin: 3 wins against 2 Inter Miami, being ties the remaining 3 games.

The last time they met was on Sunday, April 24, for Matchday 3 of the current MLS season. On that occasion, it was a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami with goals from Leonardo Campana and Bryce Duke while Ronaldo Cisneros had scored for Atlanta United.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in the US

Atlanta United and Inter Miami will play for the Matchday 15 of the MLS this Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atlanta United the favorite with 1.51 odds, while Inter Miami have 5.75. A tie would finish in a 4.33 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Atlamta United 1.51 Tie 4.33 Intern Miami 5.75

*Odds via BetMGM