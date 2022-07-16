Atlanta United will face Orlando City SC for the MLS Matchday 21. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

The Atlanta United and Orlando City SC will face each other this Sunday, July 17 in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 21. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

It will be an interesting MLS duel between two teams that are fighting to be one of those qualified for the round of 16. On the visitors' side, with 29 points they are in 5th position, in which they are quiet at the moment, although the difference with the last qualified is 3 points, so it is convenient to get the victory to be able to stay in their position.

Atlanta United is one of those seeking to reach the qualifying zone, from which they are currently out by a difference of 3 points. Although ahead of them are the Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC, both with 26 points, in addition to New England with 25, victory (and against a direct rival for qualification) would allow them to get closer and that is why the Atlanta team will have to go for the win.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the few games that are registered between these two rivals, the dominators have been Atlanta United with 8 wins, while Orlando City have won 3 times, there were also 5 wins for a total of 16 games between the two teams. along the history.

The last time they faced each other was on September 11, 2021 for Matchday 6 of that MLS season. On that occasion, Atlanta United won 3-0 with goals from George Campbell, Daryl Dike and Ezequiel Barco.

How to watch or live stream Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC in the US

Atlanta United and Orlando City SC will play for the Matchday 21 of the MLS this Sunday, July 17 at 3:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: FM 96.9 The Game, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Atlanta United the favorite with 1.80 odds, while Orlando City have 3.90. A tie would finish in a 3.80 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Atlanta United 1.80 Tie 3.80 Orlando City 3.90

*Odds via BetMGM