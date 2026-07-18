Queretaro vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 18, 2026

Queretaro take on Club America at the Estadio Corregidora in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026. One of the main title contenders, Club America, debuts against a Queretaro team that is looking to improve on what they did in the previous tournament. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Queretaro vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, July 18, 2026 Time 11:10 PM (ET) / 8:10 PM (PT) TV Channels Univision, TUDN Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Queretaro vs Club America in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch this exciting matchup through multiple viewing options. Traditional television coverage will be available on Univision and TUDN.

For those who prefer streaming, the game can be watched live on DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX across a wide range of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Queretaro vs Club America for free?

Soccer supporters across the United States can watch this thrilling contest live on DirecTV Stream, which is currently providing a 5-day free trial for qualified new customers.

Fans looking to follow every minute of the action can take advantage of this limited-time promotion to stream the entire game live without paying anything upfront before the trial expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America begin their Liga MX Apertura 2026 campaign with the expectations that come with being one of Mexico’s most successful clubs.

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Despite an underwhelming Clausura 2026 that ended with a quarterfinal exit, Las Aguilas remain among the favorites to challenge for the title thanks to the talent throughout their squad.

Standing in their way are Queretaro, who want to reverse years of disappointing results after missing the playoffs again last season, making this opener a chance to prove it can finally compete for a postseason berth.

Santiago Homenchenko of Queretaro – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

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Queretaro vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Queretaro (4-4-2): Hernandez; Duarte, Reyes, Abascia, Parra; Gimenez, Homenchenko, Garcia, Robles; Avila, Coronel.

Club America (5-3-2): Cota; Sanchez, Vazquez, Juarez, Espinoza, Alvarez; Veiga, Gutierrez, Cervantes; Violante, Martin.

What time is the Queretaro vs Club America match?

The match kicks off today, July 18, at 11:10 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:10 PM

Central Time: 10:10 PM

Mountain Time: 9:10 PM

Pacific Time: 8:10 PM