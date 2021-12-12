Atlas and Leon will face each other at Jalisco Stadium to define the 2021 Liga MX Apertura champions. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Atlas vs Leon: Predictions, odds and how to watch the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Finals in the US today

Atlas and Leon will face each other for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Final and decide the new champions. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The visitors are coming to this match with the 3-2 advantage they got in the first leg. Atlas scored first with a Luis Reyes’ goal in the 11th minute, but Victor Davila equalized the score in the 37th minute. Then, Julio Furch gave Atlas the lead until a brace from Angel Mena gave victory to Leon.

Atlas is looking for its first domestic league trophy in more than 70 years, while Leon have claimed the title eight times. Their most recent win was in the Liga MX Guardianes Tournament 2020, when they beat Pumas UNAM in the final.

Atlas vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 9:15 PM (ET).

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Leon vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

Atlas vs Leon: Storylines

Atlas and Leon have faced each other on 23 occasions, with Leon winning 14 matches. Meanwhile, Atlas have won five encounters and they have drawn four times in all competitions. In the 2021 Apertura regular season, Atlas won 2-0 in their encounter.

How to watch or live stream Atlas vs Leon in the US

The second leg match between Atlas and Leon for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Final to be played today, December 12, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Atlas vs Leon: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Atlas are the favorites to win this match with odds of +115, while Leon have odds of +250. A tie would end up in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Atlas +115 Tie +210 Leon +250

*Odds by FanDuel