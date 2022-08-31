Atlas and Pumas UNAM will face-off for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out the match information such as: when, where, and how to watch the game in the United States

Atlas and Pumas UNAM will play against each other for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This a crucial game for both of them, as the Mexican league is closing out the regular season. Check out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can watch this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Atlas, the current Liga MX Champions, aren't in their best shape at the moment. In fact, the team managed by Diego Cocca has a winless streak of 5 games in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Also, the Rojinegros are placed at the 16th place, but with Julian Quiñonez among the best scorers of the tournament with 5 goals scored.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM are in a similar situation as Atlas. In fact, the team managed by the Argentine Andres Lillini lost four of the last five matchups in the current Mexican league. Also, Pumas scored just one goal to Atlas in their last five meetings.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Atlas will face Pumas UNAM for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Liga MX game will played on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara. Both teams seek a win in order to keep fighting for a spot in the Reclassification playoffs.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM in the US

This Liga MX game for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura between Atlas and Pumas UNAM will kick-off on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). So, this matchup will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free trial) as well as TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, and Univision NOW in the US.