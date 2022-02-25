Atletico Madrid will face Celta de Vigo this Saturday, February 26 for the Matchday 26 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Atletico Madrid and Celta de Vigo will face each other this Saturday, February 26 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Wanda Metropolitano in a game valid for Matchday 26. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

The "Colchoneros" come from playing a great game against Osasuna for Matchday 25, in which they won 3-0. This victory allowed them to obtain valuable points thinking about qualifying for the next UEFA Champions League, although the main objective of "Aleti" this season, after being out of everything in local competitions, is the current edition of the UCL.

On the side of Celta de Vigo, a more than acceptable campaign for a team that showed a high level in some La Liga games. At the moment they are a bit far from qualifying for international competitions (7 points behind Villarreal, the last one who would be qualifying for the Europa League) but with the hope of being able to deduct points.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM (ET)

Location: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Atletico Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Atletico Madrid widely dominate the statistics between them. In a total of 117 games, the "Colchoneros" have won 70 while Celta de Vigo did it 25 times. In addition, there were 22 ties. The last game between both for La Liga was on August 15, 2021 with a 2-1 victory for "Aleti".

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Celta de Vigo in the US

This game between Atletico Madrid and Celta de Vigo to be played this Saturday, February 26 at 3:00 AM (ET) for the Matchday 26 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Atletico Madrid are the favorites with 1.60 odds, while Celta de Vigo have 5.75. A tie would finish in a 3.80 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of La Liga through BetMGM.

BetMGM Atletico Madrid 1.60 Tie 3.80 Celta de Vigo 5.75

*Odds via BetMGM

