Atletico Madrid and Celtic will face off in the 2023-2024 Champions League at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. This is a crucial game for both teams, as they are both vying for a spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Atletico Madrid are coming off of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Las Palmas in La Liga. However, they have a strong record at home this season, having won all six of their games.
[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Celtic online free in the US on Fubo]
Atletico Madrid are fighting to stay in a good spot within Group E, they are one of the favorites along with Feyenoord to advance to the next phase. So far they have a 1-2-0 record, two draws against Lazio and Celtic, and the only victory was against Feyenoord 3-2.
Celtic have a single point thanks to the draw against Atletico Madrid 2-2, but before that draw they lost against Lazio 1-2 and against Feyenoord 0-2. Despite poor results in the Champions League, they have a perfect record of 10-2-0 in their local league, Scottish Premiership.
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
Atletico Madrid and Celtic play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Estádio Metropolitano in Madrid. Atletico Madrid are the favorites to win this game, but Celtic are a dangerous team. If Celtic can get an early goal, they could put Atletico Madrid under pressure. However, I think Atletico Madrid have the edge in terms of quality and experience. This is a rematch of the two teams’ meeting in Glasgow last month, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Atletico Madrid came back twice to equalize, and they will be looking to get the win this time around.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 8
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 8
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 8
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 8
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN Sports 1, FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROAD, stv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROAD, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network, ViX