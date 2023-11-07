Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Atletico Madrid and Celtic will face off in the 2023-2024 Champions League at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. This is a crucial game for both teams, as they are both vying for a spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Atletico Madrid are coming off of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Las Palmas in La Liga. However, they have a strong record at home this season, having won all six of their games.

Atletico Madrid are fighting to stay in a good spot within Group E, they are one of the favorites along with Feyenoord to advance to the next phase. So far they have a 1-2-0 record, two draws against Lazio and Celtic, and the only victory was against Feyenoord 3-2.

Celtic have a single point thanks to the draw against Atletico Madrid 2-2, but before that draw they lost against Lazio 1-2 and against Feyenoord 0-2. Despite poor results in the Champions League, they have a perfect record of 10-2-0 in their local league, Scottish Premiership.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid and Celtic play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Estádio Metropolitano in Madrid. Atletico Madrid are the favorites to win this game, but Celtic are a dangerous team. If Celtic can get an early goal, they could put Atletico Madrid under pressure. However, I think Atletico Madrid have the edge in terms of quality and experience. This is a rematch of the two teams’ meeting in Glasgow last month, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Atletico Madrid came back twice to equalize, and they will be looking to get the win this time around.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 8

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 8

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 8

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 8

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN Sports 1, FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROAD, stv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROAD, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 2, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Network, ViX