Atletico Madrid and Getafe will clash off on Saturday at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in the 24th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid will host Getafe at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on the Matchday 24 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 34th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 22 occasions so far; Getafe have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 21, 2021, when Diego Simeone's players salvaged a late 2-1 thriller win away at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Storylines

Atletico Madrid have been disappointing in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times, in addition to one draw and two losses (LWDWL). Meanwhile, Getafe have been in slightly better form recently, having lost only once in the last five La Liga matches. Thus, they have won three times and drawn once (WLWDW).

The Colchoneros currently sit in fifth place on the La Liga table with 36 points in 22 matches so far. On the other hand, Getafe players are placed 10 positions below them, in 15th place in La Liga with 25 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 20, 2001, when Atleti won narrowly 2-1 in the 2000/01 Segunda Division. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Getafe in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 24 game between Atletico Madrid and Getafe, to be played on Saturday, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Atletico Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -240 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Getafe have a +700 odds to cause an upset in the 24th round, while a tie would result in a +320 payout.

FanDuel Atletico Madrid -240 Tie +320 Getafe +700

* Odds via FanDuel