La Liga is the best option to watch top soccer in Europe, especially now that FC Barcelona is being rebuilt with Xavi Hernandez. La Liga will be available through a big network in the US via their app for live stream and tv channels. Check here how to watch or live stream free La Liga games in 2022.

La Liga no longer has the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, but the Spanish league continues to offer one of the most important games of the year, the well-known ‘Clasico’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona. 'El Clasico' is the most anticipated clash by La Liga soccer fans during the year, in 2022 the first Clasico will be on March 20 at approximately 2:30 PM (ET) and will be available in two live streams in the US: ESPN+, and another option with 7-day free trial is FuboTV.

The 2021-22 La Liga season offers 379 games divided into 38 weeks, in 2022 there are still 19 matchweeks remaining with some mismatches due to the coronavirus, also the season starts again in August with the same offer of more than three hundred games.

Without Messi playing in the Spanish league the games are still intense but now FC Barcelona are not dominating the top of the table, although things are improving with Xavi Hernandez as the new manager. Barcelona is the most sought after team in 2022 on live streams and sport tv channels when they play, the first game this year was a 1-0 victory for Barcelona against Mallorca.

Best Live Stream service to watch La Liga in 2022

A couple of seasons ago La Liga was available on a variety of live streams, but after several negotiations between the broadcast rights owners and a big network in the US, all La Liga games will be available only on the ESPN+ live stream service for smartphones and other devices, but without free trial, therefore it is not a service that is free at the beginning but cheap with all 379 games of the season and the rest of the games available in 2022.

FuboTV is another free live stream option for La Liga, this service offers 7-day free trial for all games of the season. This provider offers a direct live stream of beIN Sports, which was previously the provider of other companies and is now exclusively allied with ESPN+ as well.

How and where to watch La Liga soccer games on US Television in 2022

The only option to watch La Liga games in the United States television is ESPN through the company's network, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, both channels offer live comments in English and Spanish.

