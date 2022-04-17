Atletico Madrid will receive Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of La Liga. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French League game in the US.

Atletico Madrid will try to keep closer to the first positions on the standings when they face Granada at Wanda Metropolitano for the Matchday 33 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

After the elimination in the UEFA Champions League, few goals remain for Atletico Madrid in the season. In the League they have mathematical possibilities, but the truth is that Real Madrid lead them by 15 points, which is too much if we take into account that there are 6 games left to play. However, "Aleti" will seek to secure their place in the next Champions League.

On the Granada side, they have just lost a key duel in the fight not to be relegated to Levante, the last team in the standings. The fight between the last teams is very close, with very little difference between them: any could be saved or lose the category. With so little to go until the end of La Liga, Granada urgently needs victory.

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Date

This game corresponding to Matchday 33 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season between Atletico Madrid and Granada that will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano will be played on Wednesday, April 20 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Granada: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada

The game that Atletico Madrid (seeking to secure their place in the next UEFA Champions League) and Granada (fighting to maintain the category) will play for the Matchday 33 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

