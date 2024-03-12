Atletico Madrid vs Inter: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 13, 2024

Atletico Madrid aim to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League‘s top 8 by competing in the second leg of the round of 16 against Inter, who are striving to surpass their previous season’s runner-up achievement. This article offers a detailed examination of this crucial encounter, including guidance on accessing the game via TV broadcasts and live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Inter online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Expectations were high for this to be among the most evenly matched series in the Champions League round of 16, and the initial clash between the two contenders confirmed this anticipation. Inter secured a narrow victory at San Siro, making the series more open than ever with a 1-0 lead.

The upcoming return leg is set to captivate fans, as Atletico Madrid are compelled to pursue a win, mindful that they trail by just a single goal. Inter, enjoying a slim home advantage from their 1-0 victory, understands that complacency could be their downfall.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 14)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 14)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 14)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 14)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 14)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 14)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2, Servus TV

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Video Moji

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, Virgin TV Go

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Foot, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX