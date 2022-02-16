Atletico Madrid play Levante today for a pending three points game at the Matchweek 21 of La Liga 2021-22 season in Spain. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atletico Madrid set to face Levante in a pending game of Matchweek 21 in La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano today, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team can take this game to test a couple of new things. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Atletico Madrid won a recent game against Getafe at home after losing a tough game against FC Barcelona on the road. That victory was good for the team, but the inconsistency of Atletico Madrid this season is obvious.

Levante have a negative record inLa Liga with 1-8-14 and 11 points in the 20th spot of the standings, plus the team lost their third game in a row against Betis 2-4 at home. Levante haven't won a game since January, on that occasion the team won against Mallorca 2-0.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Levante: Storylines

Atletico Madrid started the La Liga 2021-22 season with a winning streak of four wins and three draws in what was a good sign about the good form of the team in the new season. But since September 25, 2021, things have changed for Atletico Madrid, apparently Simeone's strategy is not working to win more games in La Liga and climb positions in the standings. But in spite of everything Atletico Madrid have conquered five winning streaks this season.

Angel Correa is the top scorer for Atletico Madrid with 10 goals this season, and Luis Suarez is the second best scorer with 8 goals so far. On the other hand Griezmann has had a poor role this season with only 3 goals due to injury.

Levante are struggling to get out of the bottom of the standings in La Liga, the team has only one victory in 2022 against Mallorca, the rest of the three matchweeks were losses against Cadiz 0-2, Getafe 0-3 and Betis 2-4. Even worse is Levante's on-the-road record this season, they haven't won a single game away from home, only two draws and nine losses. Jose Luis Morales is Levante's top scorer with 6 goals this season and the team is averaging 1.00 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Levante in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atletico Madrid vs Levante: Predictions And Odds

Atletico Madrid are home favorites to win with -1.5 goals to cover and -323 moneyline at FanDuel, they have enough offensive power to crush the visitors. Levante are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and +1062 moneyline. The draw is offered at +467 odds and the totals at 3 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Atletico Madrid -1.5.



FanDuel Atletico Madrid -1.5 / -323 Totals +467 / 3 Levante +1.5 / +1062

* Odds via FanDuel