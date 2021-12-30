Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will meet in a match for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish League game in the US.

Atletico Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for Matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Check out all the detailed information about this Spanish League game including the date, time and TV Channel to watch in the US.

Diego Simeone's side has not been showing its best form recently. The Colchonero suffered a 2-1 away lost to Granada in their last domestic league game and accumulate four straight defeats in La Liga.

Rayo, on the other hand, come from a 3-1 win over Bergantiños to advance to the next round of 2021-2022 Copa del Rey. And although they lost 2-0 to Villarreal in their last La Liga game, they have been one of the biggest surprises in the tournament so far.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Date

The match between Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Last time they met, Atletico won 1-0 with a goal scored by Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

The Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match to be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.