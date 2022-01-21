Atletico Madrid and Valencia will face each other this Saturday, January 22 for the Matchday 22 of this 2021/2022 La Liga season. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Atletico Madrid will face Valencia this Saturday, January 21 at 3:00 PM (ET) at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in a game valid for Matchday 22. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 La Liga game live in the US.

Atletico Madrid come from a very bad streak. After having passed the round in the UEFA Champions League, the "Colchoneros" have had much more bad games than good ones. In La Liga they were far from the leaders Real Madrid, in the Spanish Super Cup they were favorites to be finalists, but they lost to Athletic Bilbao, and in their last game they lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey. That is why they will now seek to cut that losing streak.

In the case of the visitors, they are fighting to qualify for an international tournament, and a victory against Atletico Madrid would allow them to equal Barcelona (the last ones to qualify for the Europa League) with 32 points. Unlike "Aleti", Valencia come from winning their match for the Copa del Rey against Atletico Baleares.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, Atletico Madrid and Valencia have faced each other on 177th occasions and the statistics are quite even. In total, there were 68 victories for the "Colchoneros", 61 for "La Bordaleta" and there were 48 draws. This La Liga Matchday 22 game between these two rivals will be the 178th in history.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Valencia in the US

The game between Atletico Madrid (trying to break the losing streak) and Valencia, looking for the qualification zone for the next Europa League for this Matchday 22 of the 2021/2022 La Liga season, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Atletico Madrid are the favorites with -215 odds, while Valencia have +600. A tie would finish in a +350 payout.

DraftKings Atletico Madrid -215 Tie +350 Valencia +600

*Odds vis DraftKings

