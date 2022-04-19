Atletico San Luis will face Pumas UNAM for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here will know all details including predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX regular season is closing down for the Mexican teams as they keep competing for Playoffs spots. Atletico San Luis will go head-to-head against Pumas UNAM at San Luis. Here you will read about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Last time these two sides played in Liga MX, Atletico San Luis won 3-1 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario. Unai Bilbao, German Berterame and Andres Vombergar were the strikers for Los Potosinos. Sebastian Saucedo scored for Pumas UNAM.

Pumas UNAM need a win to climb to the Top 4 positions in the standings. On the other hand, Atletico San Luis are playing for a spot in the Reclassification zone and hope to end the regular season as high as they can.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alfonso Lastras, San Luis

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Time by states in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Pumas UNAM beat Monterrey 2-0 on Sunday at Estadio Universitario. They climbed to 7th place in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. On Wednesday they will visit the 13th-placed Atletico San Luis, who need a win to keep their hopes up for a spot in the Reclassification zone.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be available in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

According to BetMGM these are the odds for the Atletico San Luis vs Pumas game. Atletico San Luis are the favorites with +135 odds, while Pumas UNAM have +195 odds. A draw gets a +220 payout.

