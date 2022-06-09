Austria and France will face each other on Friday at Ernst Happel Stadiumon Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Austria and France will face off at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group 1 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 24th overall meeting. No surprises here as France are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on 12 previous occasions. Austria have nine triumphs to this day, with only two matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on October 14, 2009, and it ended in a 3-1 victory for the French in a WC Qualifiers match at Stade De France in Paris. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Austria vs France: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Austria vs France: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Austria vs France: Storylines

Austria won against Croatia 3-0 and lost against Denmark 2-1 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, France lost against Denmark 2-1 and later drew against Croatia 1-1.

The Austrians currently sit in second place of the League A Group A1 table with three points in two games so far. On the other hand, French players are placed below them, in third place in League A Group A1, with one point won after two matches.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to April 19, 1925, when the Austrians earned a 4-0 win in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Austria vs France in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2 Matchday 3 between Austria and France, to be played on Friday at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Austria vs France anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Austria and France but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Austria vs France: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of France. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -135 odds. The home side Austria, meanwhile, have +350 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Austria +350 Tie +240 France -135

* Odds by FanDuel