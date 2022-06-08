Austria take on France at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Wien for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Austria vs France: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Austria and France meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Wien. The home team knows that the visitors are big time favorites but they must win this game no matter what. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Austria lost another game in 2022, this time against Denmark in the Nations League, they allowed an early goal in the 28th minute but then Austria scored the equalizer in the 67th minute but in the end the team lost 1-2.

France are the title holders from last season but so far their performance in the Nations League is a disaster. They lost against Denmark in the first game and then drew against Croatia 1-1 on the road.

Austria vs France: Date

Austria and France play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10 at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Wien. The visitors are determined to win this game to show why they are big favorites and title defenders.

Austria vs France: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Austria vs France at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Austria and France at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Wien on Friday, June 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.

