Austin FC and Inter Miami face each other at Q2 Stadium in a match for the Week 2 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Austin FC vs Inter Miami: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 2 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Austin FC will play against Inter Miami at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, in Week 2 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The home side come into this game after a fantastic start to their MLS season. The Texans thrashed a hapless Cincinnati squad with a final result of 5-0. They now face the Herons led by Phil Neville that began the new campaign with a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire at home.

This will be their first MLS and overall meeting. Austin FC and Inter Miami have never clashed before neither in the Major League Soccer nor at any Club Friendlies.

Austin FC vs Inter Miami: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 2 game between Austin FC and Inter Miami will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Austin FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Austin FC vs Inter Miami in 2022 MLS Regular Season

The game to be played between Austin FC and Inter Miami on the Week 2 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN.