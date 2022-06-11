Australia and Peru will face each other Al Rayyan Stadium for the playoff to Qatar 2022 World Cup. The winner of this match will qualify for the World Cup and will join France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D. Check out the probable lineups for this decisive game.

Australia and Peru will face each other Al Rayyan Stadium for the playoff to Qatar 2022 World Cup. The winner of this match, to be played on Sunday, June 13, will qualify for the World Cup and will join France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D. Here you will find the lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV.

Australia defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 to reach the playoffs and continue dreaming of playing in the Qatar World Cup. The team's star player is Ajdin Hrustic, an attacker for Eintracht Frankfurt, which recently won the Europa League. The Australian team reached this stage after finishing the last phase of the AFC Qualifiers in third place in Group B, where it achieved a total of 15 points.

On the other hand, Peru finished fifth in the Conmebol standings and will therefore play against Australia for qualification. The team coached by Ricardo Gareca will seek to play its sixth World Cup in history, and the second in a row. La Blanquirroja will play again after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in an international friendly. Indeed, Peru qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup after defeating New Zealand 2-0 on aggregate in the playoffs.

Australia´s probable lineup

Based on the team that Graham Arnold fielded against Saudi Arabia, some changes are expected. In the Oceania team's last tests in Doha, the coach tried an alternative offensive option. Jamie McLaren could start the match in place of Craig Goodwin. In addition, Nathaniel Atkinson could be replaced by Fran Karacic.

Australia´s probable starting XI: Mathew Ryan; Karacic, Rowles, Wright, Davidson; Dougall, Mooy; Mabil, McGree, Ajdin Hrustic; MacLaren.

Peru's probable lineup

Based on their last game, Advincula is expected to play in place of Corzo and Trauco in instead of Lopez. In addition, Tapia is expected to replace Aquino in the midfield.

Peru´s probable starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.