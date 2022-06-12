Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner, with less than 200 days to go. Although the rosters of each country that will participate in the tournament are not yet confirmed, Transfermarkt revealed which national teams are worth the most money based on the value of their players.

Neither Argentina nor Spain: The five most expensive teams that will participate in Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is just around the corner, with less than 200 days to go until the start of the most important soccer tournament in the world. 30 of the 32 teams that will compete for the grand trophy have already qualified.

It remains to be known whether the last two places will be occupied by Peru, Australia, Costa Rica, or New Zealand. Generally, only the best teams qualify for the World Cup, but Italy, for example, was left out after losing in the play-off against North Macedonia.

The national teams continue their preparations for the World Cup, the coaches are looking to fine-tune the final details, and although the rosters of each country that will participate in the tournament are not yet confirmed, Transfermarkt revealed which teams are worth the most money based on the value of their players.

The five most expensive teams that will participate in Qatar 2022 World Cup

5 - Germany:

Germany were the first team, leaving aside Qatar, which is the host country, to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Hansi Flick´s team made short work of qualification winning 9 games and losing only 1. Germany's roster is valued at 804,000,000 euros. The most expensive player on the team is Joshua Kimmich, the Bayer Munich player worth 80,000,000 euros.

4 - Portugal:

It may be the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. The team led by Fernando Santos qualified for the World Cup after defeating North Macedonia 2-0 in the UEFA playoff. Portugal are worth 844,000,000 euros, and their most valuable player is Bruno Fernandes. The 27-year-old player has a market value of 90,000,000 euros.

3 – Brazil:

Brazil are one of the top candidates to win the 2022 World Cup. La Verde-amarela are the team with the most World Cup wins (5) and were the first Conmebol team to qualify for Qatar 2022. Brazil´s roster is valued at €1,01BN. The team's most valuable player is Vinicius Junior, with a value of 100,000,000 euros.

2 – France

France are another of the great favorites to win the World Cup. The team coached by Didier Deschamps is the reigning champion and has a great squad. France´s roster has a value of €1,06BN, and their most valuable player is Kylian Mbappe, the PSG player has a market value of 160,000,000 euros.

1 – England

England's national team are an unknown quantity, they have players of great quality, but they have not won a title since 1966 when they conquered the World Cup. Gareth Southgate's team is valued at €1.31BN, and its most expensive player is Harry Kane, with a market value of 100,000,000 euros.