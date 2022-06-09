Azerbaijan will host Slovakia at the Dalga Arena in Baku on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will be their ninth overall meeting. Expectedly, Slovakia are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have managed to emerge victorious seven times, while Azerbaijan have one victory so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 19, 2019, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Falcons in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Group Stage. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.
Azerbaijan vs Slovakia: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Azerbaijan: 8:00 PM
Slovakia: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM
Azerbaijan vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan
Slovakia: RTVS Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Soccer Plus
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
