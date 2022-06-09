Azerbaijan and Slovakia will face each other on Thursday at Dalga Arena on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C4. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Azerbaijan will host Slovakia at the Dalga Arena in Baku on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. Expectedly, Slovakia are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have managed to emerge victorious seven times, while Azerbaijan have one victory so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 19, 2019, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Falcons in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers Group Stage. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Azerbaijan: 8:00 PM

Slovakia: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan

Slovakia: RTVS Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3

Russia: Okko Sport

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Soccer Plus

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Slovakia anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Azerbaijan and Slovakia but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.