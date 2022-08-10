Bad news for soccer fans as some big names won’t play at the game. Many of the new international players will not be available in the MLS All-Star game due to multiple factors. Check here who isn't playing.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is a highly important game for the local league as this is the perfect opportunity to show the world their soccer level and how lucrative MLS could be for investors.

Year after year the MLS teams invest more money to buy the best players, especially international players, although some of those players are about to retire, the league prefers sign famous players to play 2-3 seasons.

The MLS All-Star team wants to win this game against the Liga MX All-Star team to send a message to the other international leagues that they are a good place to develop players since most of the MLS All-Star team players are foreign.

Which players will miss the 2022 All-Star MLS Game?

On the MLS side, many players will not be available due to injuries and other factors such as some of them recently signed for an MLS team and that does not allow them to play in the All-Star game.

- Gareth Bale

- Lorenzo Insigne

- Gonzalo Higuain

- Xherdan Shaqiri

- Giorgio Chiellini

- Hector Franco

- DeJuan Jones

- Pedro Gallese

- Alan Franco

- Jonathan Mensah

- Thiago Almada

- Héctor Herrera

The Liga MX All-Star team also misses important players who were not called up to join the roster and the worst thing is that most of them are key players for their teams. One of them, Gignac, is considered one of the top players in the Mexican league.

- Rubens Sambueza

- Andre-Pierre Gignac

- Leonardo Fernandez

- Santiago Gimenez

- Maximiliano Meza