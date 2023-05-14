Barcelona are back as the best team in Spain. Xavi Hernandez has his first big title to show for in a major rebuilding process for the club. After four years without winning La Liga, they’ve done it in splendid fashion.

Barcelona have 85 points in 35 matches and probably their most impressive stat is on defense. Only 12 goals received during an entire season. Just amazing. Though the club’s tradition relies on attack, Marc Andre ter Stegen has been sensational alongside names like Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

So far, president Joan Laporta is fulfilling his promises after signing stars like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. This season, they defeated Real Madrid at the Spanish Super Cup and now, in a major statement, La Liga is theirs.

Barcelona win the 2022-2023 La Liga

Though Barcelona had huge disappointments this season with early exits in the Champions League and the Europa League, La Liga is a recognition to a whole year’s work. It hasn’t been easy when your greatest rival is the European Champion: Real Madrid.

Barcelona have 27 titles of the Spanish league and now they’re eight back of Real Madrid. The last two decades have been extraordinary for the club from Cataluña as they’ve hoisted the trophy 11 times.

With only three matches remaining, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid cannot catch Barcelona anymore. That’s why the celebrations have started after a long wait of four years. If Xavi is the man to bring back the glory days for the culers, this could be the first step in a legendary chapter.