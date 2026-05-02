Barcelona could be LaLiga champion before playing vs Real Madrid after win over Osasuna

Barcelona took a massive step toward the LaLiga title following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Osasuna at El Sadar. This crucial win leaves the Blaugrana in a position where they could clinch the championship before even stepping onto the pitch for next week’s highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The pressure now shifts entirely to Real Madrid, who cannot afford to drop points in their Sunday clash against Espanyol. If Los Blancos lose or draw tomorrow, Barcelona will officially secure their 29th league title, effectively ending the race before the two giants meet at the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s men earned the three points in a match that appeared destined for a stalemate. Despite standout performances from both goalkeepers keeping the score level for much of the night, Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 81st minute with a powerful header. Ferran Torres then sealed the result five minutes later, ensuring Barcelona left Pamplona with a vital result.

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Madrid could give Barcleona guard of honor in Camp Nou

If Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol, Barcelona will officially clinch the LaLiga title with four matches left in the season. Should this happen, Los Blancos would face the traditional—and often controversial—prospect of giving a “pasillo” (guard of honor) to the newly crowned champions at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona players form a guard of honour for La Liga champions Real Madrid in 2008. (Getty Images)

This rare display of sportsmanship between the two giants has occurred before, most notably in 1991 when Real Madrid honored a Barcelona side that had secured the title early. However, the Blaugrana have also found themselves on the other side of the tradition, performing the guard of honor for Real Madrid in both 1988 and 2008.

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With the title now potentially decided before the next El Clásico, all eyes are on Real Madrid’s upcoming result to see if they will be forced into this iconic, yet tension-filled, ritual.

*Developing story