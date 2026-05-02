Why are Lamine Yamal, Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Osasuna in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 34?

Barcelona are very close to get a new LaLiga title. However, as Matchday 34 is played against Osasuna, the fact is they will have to earn the three points without Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Lamine Yamal will miss the game due to a left hamstring injury. Yamal is undergoing a conservative treatment to make his return for the 2026 FIFA World Cup plausible. Hence, Barcelona are being careful.

Yamal suffered this injury against Celta Vigo on April 22. While his World Cup appearance shouldn’t be in question, his appearance in what remains of LaLiga is in fact cloudy.

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Raphinha is also in question

While Raphinha did make the trip with the team, he won’t be starting, as he is just recovering from a right hamstring injury. He suffered a setback earlier in his recovery, and just returned to training as of late April.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona reacts during the Copa Del Rey Semi Final Second Leg match.

Raphinha suffered his injury while playing with Brazil. While he is on the squad, it’s likely that he won’t play at all, because his aim is to be back for El Clasico against Real Madrid next week.

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What do Barcelona need to win LaLiga title?

Barcelona need just five more points from the remaining 15 on the line to secure the LaLiga title. They have an 11-point lead over Real Madrid. However, if they win vs. Osasuna, and Madrid fail to win against Espanyol, they could actually secure their title in El Clasico.